EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.94.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ESMT. KeyCorp dropped their target price on EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on EngageSmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in EngageSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in EngageSmart during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in EngageSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in EngageSmart during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in EngageSmart during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $61.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.94 million. On average, analysts expect that EngageSmart will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About EngageSmart (Get Rating)
EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.
