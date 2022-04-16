Enjoy Technology (ENJY) & Its Competitors Financial Review

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) is one of 225 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Enjoy Technology to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enjoy Technology and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enjoy Technology $81.00 million -$220.61 million -2.28 Enjoy Technology Competitors $3.23 billion $495.63 million -63,524.47

Enjoy Technology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Enjoy Technology. Enjoy Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Enjoy Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enjoy Technology N/A -804.30% -39.58% Enjoy Technology Competitors -15.21% -19.31% -6.84%

Risk and Volatility

Enjoy Technology has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enjoy Technology’s peers have a beta of 0.97, suggesting that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.9% of Enjoy Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Enjoy Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Enjoy Technology and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enjoy Technology 0 5 0 0 2.00 Enjoy Technology Competitors 1343 6755 12142 345 2.56

Enjoy Technology currently has a consensus price target of $6.92, suggesting a potential upside of 123.12%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 40.00%. Given Enjoy Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enjoy Technology is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Enjoy Technology peers beat Enjoy Technology on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Enjoy Technology (Get Rating)

Enjoy Technology, Inc. operates mobile retail stores in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

