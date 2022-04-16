Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Short Interest Update

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 310,200 shares, an increase of 139.7% from the March 15th total of 129,400 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ENSC stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17. Ensysce Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $17.12.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing various prescription drugs. The company is developing tamper-proof opioids using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platforms. Its products treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse.

