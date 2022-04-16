Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Update

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ENZN opened at $0.35 on Friday. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing drug products. The company's marketed drug product is PegIntron. It also has a marketing agreement relating to Vicineum drug. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

