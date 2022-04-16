EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) to report $135.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $140.90 million and the lowest is $128.55 million. EPR Properties reported sales of $102.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year sales of $547.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $526.52 million to $573.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $569.26 million, with estimates ranging from $532.21 million to $605.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

In other news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $249,955.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,842,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,978,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 301,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

EPR opened at $53.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.98, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average is $49.33. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $41.14 and a 1-year high of $56.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 333.34%.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

