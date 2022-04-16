Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 66.3% from the March 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPSN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 1,029.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 31,330 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 124.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 15,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPSN traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.80. The company had a trading volume of 405,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,588. The firm has a market cap of $161.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.68. Epsilon Energy has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $7.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

