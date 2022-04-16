Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $658.07 Million

Equities analysts expect that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) will report sales of $658.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $645.94 million to $665.70 million. Equity Residential posted sales of $597.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

NYSE EQR opened at $90.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $70.98 and a 52 week high of $93.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 70.62%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

