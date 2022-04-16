Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Receives C$26.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$26.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ERO. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$20.25 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$15.01 and a 1 year high of C$29.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

