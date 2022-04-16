Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Up 103.0% in March

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 103.0% from the March 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of EBKDY stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,100. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.58. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.43. Erste Group Bank has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $25.97.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EBKDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($52.17) to €47.00 ($51.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($52.17) to €36.00 ($39.13) in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €42.00 ($45.65) to €45.00 ($48.91) in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €50.00 ($54.35) to €53.00 ($57.61) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Erste Group Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

