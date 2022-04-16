ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Short Interest Update

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, an increase of 81.7% from the March 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:EPIX traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 150,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,795. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79. ESSA Pharma has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPIX. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 12.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 390.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.