Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.44.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Essent Group alerts:

NYSE:ESNT opened at $41.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. Essent Group has a one year low of $39.26 and a one year high of $54.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.82.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 66.29%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.09%.

In other Essent Group news, Director Robert Glanville acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.71 per share, with a total value of $40,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Essent Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Essent Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Essent Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its position in Essent Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 23,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Essent Group by 198.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essent Group (Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.