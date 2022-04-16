Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) & Realty Income (NYSE:O) Head to Head Contrast

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) and Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and Realty Income’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essential Properties Realty Trust $230.23 million 14.60 $95.72 million $0.81 31.64 Realty Income $2.08 billion 20.87 $359.46 million $0.94 77.25

Realty Income has higher revenue and earnings than Essential Properties Realty Trust. Essential Properties Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Realty Income, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Essential Properties Realty Trust has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Realty Income has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.0% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of Realty Income shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Realty Income shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Essential Properties Realty Trust and Realty Income, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essential Properties Realty Trust 0 2 4 0 2.67 Realty Income 0 3 5 0 2.63

Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $31.07, indicating a potential upside of 21.23%. Realty Income has a consensus price target of $77.80, indicating a potential upside of 7.15%. Given Essential Properties Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Essential Properties Realty Trust is more favorable than Realty Income.

Dividends

Essential Properties Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Realty Income pays an annual dividend of $2.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays out 128.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Realty Income pays out 314.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Essential Properties Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Realty Income has increased its dividend for 28 consecutive years. Realty Income is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and Realty Income’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essential Properties Realty Trust 41.58% 4.93% 3.09% Realty Income 17.25% 2.32% 1.31%

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust beats Realty Income on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of December 31, 2021, it had a portfolio of 1, 451 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Realty Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 608 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 52-year operating history and increased the dividend 109 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). The company is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

