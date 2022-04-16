Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Short Interest Update

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the March 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.5 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EUTLF. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eutelsat Communications from €14.00 ($15.22) to €13.00 ($14.13) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Eutelsat Communications from €13.00 ($14.13) to €11.70 ($12.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eutelsat Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

EUTLF opened at $10.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.39. Eutelsat Communications has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

