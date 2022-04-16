Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Short Interest Up 84.6% in March

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 84.6% from the March 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Get Evaxion Biotech A/S alerts:

Shares of EVAX traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.88. 13,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.03 and a quick ratio of 8.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.67. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $25.04.

Evaxion Biotech A/S ( NASDAQ:EVAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.21% of Evaxion Biotech A/S at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S (Get Rating)

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence (AI)-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. Its proprietary AI platforms include PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.