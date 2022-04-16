EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 78.3% from the March 15th total of 930,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on EVCM. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 20.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,000,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,751,000 after acquiring an additional 62,588 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 1,103.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 352,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 132,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 859.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 119,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce stock traded down 0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 13.35. 2,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,306. EverCommerce has a fifty-two week low of 10.38 and a fifty-two week high of 23.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 12.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is 14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported -0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.07 by -0.09. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EverCommerce will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses. The company's solutions include Business Management Software, which include route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; Billing And Payment Solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; Customer Engagement Applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and Marketing Technology Solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

