Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.13 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.16 billion. Everest Re Group posted sales of $2.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full-year sales of $13.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.04 billion to $13.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.40 billion to $14.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Everest Re Group.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.50.

Shares of NYSE:RE traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $290.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.82. Everest Re Group has a fifty-two week low of $234.87 and a fifty-two week high of $308.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.96%.

In other Everest Re Group news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth about $118,483,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $781,833,000 after purchasing an additional 293,887 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 616.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 277,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,660,000 after purchasing an additional 238,979 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 342.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 206,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,557,000 after purchasing an additional 159,814 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 16.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,054,000 after purchasing an additional 151,475 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

