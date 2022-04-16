Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) Short Interest Update

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 73.5% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of EVOL traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.45. 595,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.29. Evolving Systems has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $3.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Evolving Systems in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Karen Singer bought 17,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $31,915.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 390,318 shares of company stock worth $711,095 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVOL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Evolving Systems by 7.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolving Systems by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Evolving Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolving Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Kokino LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolving Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $2,200,000. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless carrier and consumer financial service markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

