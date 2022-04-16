Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives $45.45 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.03. 6,493,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,132,933. The company has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.59. Exelon has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $50.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.51 and a 200 day moving average of $50.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.59%.

In other news, Director William P. Bowers bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,070 shares of company stock worth $2,733,217 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Exelon by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Exelon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

