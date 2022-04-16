F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Short Interest Update

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,300 shares, an increase of 62.0% from the March 15th total of 155,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ FSTX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.24. The company had a trading volume of 141,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,333. F-star Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 71.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 67,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 11.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 15,152 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 29,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.21.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

