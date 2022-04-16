Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Short Interest Down 31.7% in March

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 658,100 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the March 15th total of 963,900 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 272,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

NYSE FICO opened at $413.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.03. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $342.89 and a one year high of $553.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The business had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FICO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.71.

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.23, for a total value of $2,718,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total transaction of $833,701.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,148 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,921 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FICO. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,216,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,137,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,147,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 308,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,961,000 after purchasing an additional 162,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,173,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

