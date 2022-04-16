Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the March 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 511,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS FOLGF remained flat at $$0.15 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,947. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12. Falcon Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.18.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

