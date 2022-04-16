Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Short Interest Update

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the March 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.6 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FANH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fanhua in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fanhua by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Fanhua during the third quarter valued at $491,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Fanhua by 73.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 21.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

FANH stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. Fanhua has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $354.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. Fanhua’s payout ratio is 81.69%.

About Fanhua (Get Rating)

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.