Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.33. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.30 and a 200-day moving average of $57.48.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

