FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Short Interest Update

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,800 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the March 15th total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered FAT Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAT. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in FAT Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FAT Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FAT Brands by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FAT Brands by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAT traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.06. 34,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,648. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.50. FAT Brands has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $15.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is currently -22.41%.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of December 26, 2021, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as operated 129 directly owned restaurants and 2,240 franchised locations.

