FB Financial (FBK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 18th. Analysts expect FB Financial to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. FB Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $142.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FB Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FBK stock opened at $41.27 on Friday. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $34.99 and a 52-week high of $48.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.13%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stephens lifted their target price on FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,496,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,875,000 after purchasing an additional 133,707 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

