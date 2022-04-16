Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ferrellgas Partners stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.50. Ferrellgas Partners has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $25.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

