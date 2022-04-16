Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Ferrellgas Partners stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.50. Ferrellgas Partners has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $25.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99.
Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
