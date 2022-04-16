FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Opportunity Financial LLC provide financial technology platform which powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit. Opportunity Financial LLC, formerly known as FG New America Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OPFI. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shares of OPFI stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. FG New America Acquisition has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.12.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $95.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition stock. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. 7.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

