FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Opportunity Financial LLC provide financial technology platform which powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit. Opportunity Financial LLC, formerly known as FG New America Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OPFI. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of NYSE:OPFI opened at $3.32 on Friday. FG New America Acquisition has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.12.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $95.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.36 million. Analysts anticipate that FG New America Acquisition will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition stock. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

