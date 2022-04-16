Financial Analysis: Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) versus United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY)

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) and United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Via Renewables alerts:

Via Renewables has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, United Utilities Group has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Via Renewables and United Utilities Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Via Renewables 0 0 0 0 N/A United Utilities Group 1 4 2 0 2.14

Dividends

Via Renewables pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. United Utilities Group pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Via Renewables pays out -331.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Via Renewables and United Utilities Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Via Renewables $393.48 million 0.72 $5.20 million ($0.22) -35.91 United Utilities Group $2.37 billion N/A $593.18 million N/A N/A

United Utilities Group has higher revenue and earnings than Via Renewables.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.8% of Via Renewables shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Via Renewables shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Via Renewables and United Utilities Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Via Renewables 1.32% 7.95% 1.40% United Utilities Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Via Renewables beats United Utilities Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Via Renewables Company Profile (Get Rating)

Via Renewables, Inc. is an independent retail energy services company. It operates through the following segments: Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. The Retail Natural Gas segment purchases natural gas through physical and financial transactions with market counterparts. The Retail Electricity segment obtains electricity through independent system operators and supply to residential and commercial consumers. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

United Utilities Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works. It serves 3 million households and 200,000 business customers. United Utilities Group PLC was incorporated in 2008 is based in Warrington, the United Kingdom.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.