Financial Comparison: Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) and BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND)

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) and BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Thumb Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas $227.68 million 1.88 $58.96 million $1.23 5.61

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has higher revenue and earnings than Green Thumb Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Thumb Industries N/A N/A N/A BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas 33.71% 30.79% 19.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Green Thumb Industries and BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Thumb Industries 0 0 8 0 3.00 BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Green Thumb Industries currently has a consensus target price of $51.33, suggesting a potential upside of 208.86%. Given Green Thumb Industries’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Green Thumb Industries is more favorable than BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas beats Green Thumb Industries on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Thumb Industries (Get Rating)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr. Solomon's, Beboe, and other brands. The company distributes its products primarily to third-party retail stores, as well as sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores. As of March 25, 2021, it owned and operated 55 retail stores in the United States. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (Get Rating)

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning. The company has 17 farms in 6 Brazilian states and 1 farm in Paraguay with a total area of 223,551 hectares of own lands and 51,747 hectares of leased lands. It also imports and exports agricultural products and inputs; purchases, sells, and/or rents properties, land, buildings, and real estate in rural and/or urban areas; provides real estate brokerage services; and manages third-party assets. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

