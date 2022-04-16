Financial Survey: Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) vs. Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY)

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) and Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Cadre pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Coloplast A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Coloplast A/S pays out 73.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Cadre and Coloplast A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadre N/A N/A N/A Coloplast A/S 21.62% 69.30% 33.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cadre and Coloplast A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadre 0 1 5 0 2.83 Coloplast A/S 1 5 2 0 2.13

Cadre presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.27%. Given Cadre’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cadre is more favorable than Coloplast A/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.4% of Cadre shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Coloplast A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cadre and Coloplast A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadre $427.29 million 1.91 N/A N/A N/A Coloplast A/S $2.76 billion 12.13 $585.21 million $0.30 51.70

Coloplast A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Cadre.

Summary

Coloplast A/S beats Cadre on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadre (Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Coloplast A/S (Get Rating)

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand. The company also offers continence care products, such as Conveen Active urine bags; SpeediCath catheters that offer catheterization for both genders; and Peristeen, a transanal irrigation system. In addition, it provides wound care products comprising conforming dressing under the Biatain Silicone brand and hydrocolloid dressing under the Comfeel brand; and skin care products that include bathing and cleansing products, moisturizers, skin protectants, antifungal products, hand cleanser, and odor control products, as well as InterDry, a skin fold management solution. Further, the company develops, produces, and markets products for the surgical treatment of urological and gynecological disorders, such as urinary stone diseases, benign prostate hyperplasia, voiding dysfunctions, erectile dysfunction, and urinary incontinence. Coloplast A/S was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in HumlebÃ¦k, Denmark.

