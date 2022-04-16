Financial Survey: Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB) vs. Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) and Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Silvergate Capital and Iowa First Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvergate Capital 0 1 7 0 2.88 Iowa First Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus price target of $205.63, suggesting a potential upside of 73.99%. Given Silvergate Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Silvergate Capital is more favorable than Iowa First Bancshares.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Silvergate Capital and Iowa First Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvergate Capital $175.65 million 21.27 $78.53 million $2.89 40.89 Iowa First Bancshares N/A N/A $2.50 million $2.65 15.50

Silvergate Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Iowa First Bancshares. Iowa First Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silvergate Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Silvergate Capital and Iowa First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvergate Capital 44.71% 7.36% 0.64% Iowa First Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.5% of Silvergate Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Silvergate Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Iowa First Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Silvergate Capital has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iowa First Bancshares has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Silvergate Capital beats Iowa First Bancshares on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, mortgage warehouse loans, and reverse mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans and other loans secured by personal property. The company also provides cash management services for digital currency-related businesses. Silvergate Capital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Iowa First Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Muscatine and First National Bank in Fairfield that provide various banking products and services for individuals, businesses, and governmental organizations in Iowa. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate owner and non-owner occupied, agriculture, residential real estate, and consumer and other loans. The company also provides safe deposit, funds transmitting, trust, debit and credit card, Internet banking, automated teller machine, and other banking services. It operates through 4 locations in Muscatine and 2 locations in Fairfield, Iowa. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa.

