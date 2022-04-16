Financial Survey: Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) vs. Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL)

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) and Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.5% of Sutro Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.1% of Candel Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Sutro Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Candel Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma -170.55% -32.96% -26.51% Candel Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sutro Biopharma and Candel Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma 0 0 4 0 3.00 Candel Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Sutro Biopharma currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 299.45%. Candel Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 179.38%. Given Sutro Biopharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sutro Biopharma is more favorable than Candel Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Candel Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma $61.88 million 5.44 -$105.54 million ($2.29) -3.17 Candel Therapeutics $130,000.00 1,145.39 -$36.12 million N/A N/A

Candel Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sutro Biopharma.

Summary

Candel Therapeutics beats Sutro Biopharma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sutro Biopharma (Get Rating)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials. It has collaboration and license agreements with Merck Collaboration to develop research programs focusing on cytokine derivatives for cancer and autoimmune disorders; and Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Candel Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Candel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma. It also develops CAN-3110, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma. The company was formerly known as Advantagene, Inc. and changed its name to Candel Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Needham, Massachusetts.

