Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Short Interest Update

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 255,900 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the March 15th total of 412,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 98.4 days.

Shares of FINGF traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.06. 1,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106. Finning International has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $32.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average of $27.93.

Get Finning International alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Finning International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Finning International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.