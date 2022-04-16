Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Short Interest Update

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 255,900 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the March 15th total of 412,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 98.4 days.
Shares of FINGF traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.06. 1,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106. Finning International has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $32.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average of $27.93.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd.
Finning International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.
