Finnovate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FNVT) Short Interest Update

Finnovate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FNVT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 66.5% from the March 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Finnovate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $12,995,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Finnovate Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $8,154,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Finnovate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,318,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Finnovate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,571,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
FNVT stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Finnovate Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91.
Finnovate Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Finnovate Acquisition Corp. is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Finnovate Acquisition (FNVT)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Finnovate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finnovate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.