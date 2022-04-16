Finnovate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FNVT) Short Interest Update

Finnovate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FNVT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 66.5% from the March 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Finnovate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $12,995,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Finnovate Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $8,154,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Finnovate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,318,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Finnovate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,571,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FNVT stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Finnovate Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91.

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Finnovate Acquisition Corp. is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

