FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the March 15th total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 68,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTEV. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the third quarter worth $42,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 15,130 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FTEV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.79. 909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,627. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74. FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.29.

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

