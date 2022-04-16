First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) will announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.42. First Bank posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). First Bank had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

FRBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

FRBA stock opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. First Bank has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Bank by 106.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Bank by 72.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of First Bank by 92.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of First Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000.

First Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

