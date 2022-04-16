First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) Short Interest Update

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 120.7% from the March 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:FHS opened at $1.20 on Friday. First High-School Education Group has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08.

Get First High-School Education Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First High-School Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in First High-School Education Group by 134.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 21,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First High-School Education Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First High-School Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First High-School Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.