First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.45 Million

Analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) will post sales of $29.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.10 million. First Internet Bancorp posted sales of $28.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year sales of $137.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.20 million to $138.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $169.10 million, with estimates ranging from $164.10 million to $174.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

INBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $85,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Becker acquired 16,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $725,973.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INBK traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.57. The company had a trading volume of 27,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.56. The firm has a market cap of $402.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.98%.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

