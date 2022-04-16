First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Short Interest Update

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of First Seacoast Bancorp stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.51. The company had a trading volume of 9,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550. The company has a market cap of $64.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Seacoast Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. M3F Inc. bought a new position in First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. M3F Inc. owned about 0.48% of First Seacoast Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. It also provides various lending products comprising one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate and multi-family loans; acquisition, development, and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans.

