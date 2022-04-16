First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a growth of 53.4% from the March 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 515,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FTCS stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.30. 302,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,545. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.81. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $72.39 and a 52 week high of $85.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

