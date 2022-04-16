First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, an increase of 151.2% from the March 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF stock opened at $34.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.14. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF ( NASDAQ:FTAG Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. CWM LLC owned approximately 2.31% of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (Get Rating)

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

