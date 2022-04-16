First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Short Interest Down 40.0% in March

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FPXI. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,521,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,494,000 after acquiring an additional 195,086 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,488,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,352,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 410.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 73,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,100,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPXI traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $47.07. 49,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,107. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $43.82 and a twelve month high of $70.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day moving average of $56.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

