First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the March 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
NASDAQ FNK traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $45.90. 40,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,544. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average of $46.35. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $42.24 and a twelve month high of $48.87.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.
