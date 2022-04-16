First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the March 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ FNK traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $45.90. 40,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,544. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average of $46.35. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $42.24 and a twelve month high of $48.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNK. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 262.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 27.8% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $353,000.

