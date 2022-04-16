First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 58.1% from the March 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 27.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,327,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 4.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 223,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,824,000 after acquiring an additional 9,530 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 15.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:QQEW traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.96. 34,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,544. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.17 and its 200-day moving average is $110.73. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 1-year low of $95.35 and a 1-year high of $121.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

