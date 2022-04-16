First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Short Interest Down 57.0% in March

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the March 15th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 317,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:QTEC traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.53. The company had a trading volume of 613,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,777. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.44. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $181.83.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%.
