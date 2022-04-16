First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Short Interest Down 57.0% in March

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the March 15th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 317,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTEC traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.53. The company had a trading volume of 613,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,777. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.44. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $181.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 453.5% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 31.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

