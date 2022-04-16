First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the March 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
NASDAQ QABA traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $53.40. 13,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,520. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day moving average is $58.83. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 52 week low of $51.07 and a 52 week high of $63.67.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.
