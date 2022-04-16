First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the March 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ QABA traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $53.40. 13,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,520. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day moving average is $58.83. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 52 week low of $51.07 and a 52 week high of $63.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QABA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,713,000 after acquiring an additional 40,277 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,191,000.

