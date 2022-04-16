First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, an increase of 152.9% from the March 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period.

FTXO stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.78. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a one year low of $28.43 and a one year high of $37.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

