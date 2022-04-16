First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Up 65.6% in March

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 535,000 shares, a growth of 65.6% from the March 15th total of 323,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 910,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 131.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 19.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 113.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTSL traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.40. 856,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,738. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 12-month low of $46.33 and a 12-month high of $48.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average of $47.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.142 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

