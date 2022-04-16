First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a growth of 157.0% from the March 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of FID stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.79. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $19.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter.

