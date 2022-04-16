First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a growth of 157.0% from the March 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Shares of FID stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.79. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $19.36.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.
